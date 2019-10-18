Union leader describes 'intense' and 'heartbreaking' moments inside the meeting room Thursday

(10/18/19) - A Bay City union president described Thursday's meeting between union leaders in Detroit as both heartbreaking and intense.

Roughly 200 leaders making up the UAW national GM council gathered in the Renaissance Center to mull over a tentative agreement (TA).

UAW Local 362 President Pedro Santos was back in Bay City Friday picketing side by side with UAW members on day 33 of the strike after spending more than six hours inside the meeting Thursday.

"It was pretty intense. They had the agreement printed out and we were going through it page by page," Santos said.

Santos says they asked questions about every part of the agreement before a motion was made to bring it to membership for ratification.

He says the most emotional part of the meeting came when discussing the three plants that would permanently close under the agreement, including the one in Lordstown, Ohio.

RELATED: Mid-Michigan UAW members show sympathy for workers impacted by plant closures in tentative deal

Plants in Warren, Michigan and Maryland would also close under the agreement.

"It was tough to hear that. It was heartbreaking to hear the Lordstown chairman speak because of the closing of the plant," Santos said. "They said that they see vehicles made in Mexico going through their city on rail car - the Blazers and the Equinoxes saying 'hey we can do this work here too.'"

Santos says he ultimately voted for the contract to give the members a chance to make their own decision and because he believes it's the best deal that leadership could come up with.

"They got the best they could," Santos said. "Our vice president Terry Dittes said it put a hole in his heart to have to come back and say that he couldn't get that. They tried and tried. They've been doing this since July when the negotiations started, and I know they had a lot of sleepless nights working around the clock."

Local 362 member Daniel Buchanan said he would not be persuaded to vote for the deal because of an $11,000 signing bonus.

"That's a short term gain for a long term thing. This is why we're out here," Buchanan said.

But Buchanan believes leadership did all they could in getting them a fair contract.

Lordstown transfer Maurice Jones says even though temporary workers would have a faster path to permanency, he believes there are some loopholes in the agreement.

"We have flex temps and part time temps and full temps and they need to change the language cause a temp is a temp," Jones said.

Members will have the final say. Santos will be heading to Flint Saturday for a regional meeting where he'll receive packets of information to take back to his members.

They'll roll out the TA to members on Sunday then voting at Local 362 will happen all day on Wednesday.

Check with your local union hall to see when voting begins for you.

