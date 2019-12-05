United Auto Workers board names acting president as top official

(12/5/2019) - The acting United Auto Workers president has been appointed to the top job until 2022.

Rory Gamble, who previously led the union's Ford Department, was named acting president in November. Former President Gary Jones resigned amid an ethics scandal involving spending reimbursements.

The UAW International Board named 64-year-old Gamble as the union president on Thursday. He will remain in the top position until the next UAW Convention in June 2022.

"This is an honor to complete my career and serve the members of this great union in this capacity," said Gamble. "This wasn't planned and it is a tall order. There are difficult decisions that will need to be made in the coming months for our members. But I promise one thing, when I retire and turn over this office, we will deliver a clean union on solid footing."

Gamble was director of Region 1A for 12 years before he was elected vice president and appointed to lead the Ford Department in 2018.

Since being named acting president three weeks ago, he has worked with the international board to enact a series of ethics reforms aimed at preventing financial fraud.

The international board will fill Gamble's vacant vice president position in January.