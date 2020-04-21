United Auto Workers union endorses Joe Biden for president

(4/21/2020) - The United Auto Workers union announced its endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Tuesday.

UAW President Rory Gamble said the U.S. needs a president who offers stable leadership and prioritizes rights of American workers.

“UAW members need a federal government that ensures that members have both a good job to go to, and that they come home to their families at night having earned a fair day's wage in a safe and secure place,” Gamble said.

The union believes President Donald Trump's term as president brought an assault on workers' rights to organize and earn fair wages, including some government appointees who support anti-labor policies.

UAW leaders said in a statement that Biden will curb corporate power, encourage workers to unionize, make sure workers get their fair share and expand access to quality health care.

Gamble pointed to Biden's experience working to save the American auto industry from collapse as vice president in the Obama Administration. He hopes Biden's experience will help the auto industry modernize with new technology.

“In a changing economic environment, we need steady leadership and planning to make sure the jobs of the future are good-paying union jobs with benefits,” said Gamble. “And UAW members need to know they have a voice in those changes.”