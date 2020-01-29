United Financial Credit Union robbed in Bridgeport Township, police say

(1/29/2020) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Bridgeport Township on Wednesday.

Investigators say a suspect walked into the United Financial Credit Union at 5658 Dixie Highway around 3:35 p.m. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department, Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

A description of the suspect and surveillance images from inside the credit union were not immediately available.