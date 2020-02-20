United Shore planning longest enclosed pedestrian bridge in U.S.

(2/20/2020) - The Metro Detroit area is about to get a new landmark based on plans unveiled Thursday.

Wholesale mortgage lender United Shore announced plans to build the nation's longest enclosed pedestrian bridge.

It will be 1,000 feet long and 26 feet wide with a moving walkway inside. That is 300 feet longer than the skywalk linking the Somerset Mall in Troy.

Once built, the $20 million project will connect United Shore's 600,000-square-foot building in Pontiac with a new 900,000-square-foot building.

The company plans to invest a total of $250 million in Pontiac to create 1.5 million square feet of office space to house more than 5,000 employees.

“We’re really big on team and people and our campus reflects that with the amenities that we have in our current building,” said United Shore President and CEO Mat Ishbia. “Now with the addition of a second building and connecting the entire campus with a bridge, we’ll keep this amazing culture alive and continue to create a great place to work for anyone who wants to join our family.”