United Way of Saginaw County celebrates 100 years

(10/15/19) - The United Way of Saginaw County is celebrating a century of giving, volunteering and advocating.

In honor of reaching the 100 year mark a new exhibit just opened at the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History.

In the beginning it was called the Saginaw Welfare League, before evolving to the Saginaw Community Chest, Saginaw United Fund, and now, the United Way of Saginaw County.

And while the name has changed, the mission remains the same.

"Community dedicated to community," said President and CEO Audra Davis. "People working hard for people."

Moving into the next century the United Way is focusing on lifting people above the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold.

"It's the working people in our community, really doing the good work and committed to supporting their families, but never able to make ends meet," Davis explained.

Davis said a recent showed 44 percent of local households are part of the ALICE population.

As has been the case over the years, the United Way works to identify root causes and act by supporting meaningful programs.

"Literacy is a huge challenge, transportation is another big piece. Child care factors into that picture," Davis said, when asked about some of the factors the ALICE population are facing.

In the next 10 years the United Way has a goal to uplift 5,000 people out of the financial instability of the ALICE population.

The READ Association of Saginaw County and its mentor program is part of the plan.

"Reading's the building block, it's the most basic building block of being able to move from one direction to another, and so when students learn to read it opens up a whole new world for them," said Cynthia Pape, director of the READ Association of Saginaw County.

Pape explained the mentoring program pairs adults with the youth. The program is about more than just reading.

"That connection, that building bridge comes in with the reading because then they say, 'oh I have to, if I want to do this, I have to read'. And so we're not only helping them with their skills, but we're helping them also with their understanding of why they need to learn how to read too," Pape said.

Throughout the rich history of the United Way of Saginaw County big names have given, as have everyday people who give $2 a paycheck.

Davis said it all adds up. "Saginawesome. It's the most beautiful and wonderful community of givers."

ABC12's Rebecca Trylch is helping kick off the next century of giving.

She's one of the contestants in the "Saginaw's Most Stylish" fundraiser.

Trylch will be strutting the runway on Oct. 24, but before that she is fundraising.

Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to donate/vote for Rebecca Trylch, ultimately helping the programs supported by the United Way of Saginaw County.