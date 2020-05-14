United Way responding to greatest ever need for food, shelter, other services

(5/14/2020) - During the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever have reached out for help with food, shelter and critical services.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office put the spotlight on the United Way and the team of organizations coming together to answer that call for help.

The Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund was created by philanthropic, business and government partners to provide immediate aid. Grants help support efforts like the United Way's nine service centers that provide food to people referred from the sheriff's emergency line and 211.

"It's a team effort with the community foundation and these dollars are then invested back in our community," said Jamie Gaskin, CEO of the United Way of Flint and Genesee County.

Gaskin gave credit to 16 full-time United Way workers who he said are the backbone of Genesee County's food relief operation.