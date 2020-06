(6/30/2020) - The University of Michigan-Flint says it will be raising tuition for the upcoming academic year.

University regents voted on the change Monday, raising tuition by $243 per semester. That is about a 4% increase, which is nearly double what U of M-Dearborn and Ann Arbor campuses are seeing this upcoming year.

The average room and board rates for student housing are also going up by about 2%.