University of Michigan-Flint students celebrate the life of Kevin Bacon

(01/30/2020) - A celebration honoring the life of Kevin Bacon.

The 25-year-old from Swartz Creek went missing on Christmas Eve, only to be found dead days later in the basement of a home in Shiawassee County.

Bacon was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, but he was also a Peer Educator who encouraged students learning about gender and sexuality.

On Thursday night, fellow students showed their appreciation and talked about the mark he left on campus.

He was a psychology major and an active student, but those who knew him well knew his impact stretched further than the classroom.

At the University of Michigan Flint, Kevin Bacon attended Peer Education Program events.

"He was the kind of guy that would stick up for people or he was involved and active in the community," Michelle Myers, Bacon's former roommate, said.

In June 2018, he became a Peer Educator himself, bringing social change to campus.

"Even for himself just him being himself so carefree and out there maybe have given other people the confidence to be able themselves," Myers said.

Bacon influenced other peer educators including Marcus Williams, a fellow student who says Bacon's presence sparked him to take action.

"He was very good at connecting with individuals and really embracing them. For me, he was one of the biggest inspirations for being a queer individual on campus and just being fearless for me to want to be a Peer Educator as well," Williams said.

The relationship he had with others brought a room full of students together Thursday night to celebrate his life: sharing stories and honoring him with a moment of silence, a video slideshow, memory book, and a Build-a-Bear

"It's hard for me to realize that I'm coming to his memorial, and that this place was a place that he felt really comfortable in and had a lot of memories," Myers said.

If he saw the outpouring love and support from this community, Myers says,

"He would be over the moon or excited. I think he would be honestly a little surprised to see how many people supported and cared about him."

Myers added that if there's one thing she wants people to remember about Kevin Bacon, it's what a great person he was and how he cared for others without thinking of himself.