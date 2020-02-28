University of Michigan gets more than 100 complaints against former doctor

(2/28/2020) - The University of Michigan says it has received more than 100 “unique complaints” about a late physician accused of sexual abuse by former patients, including athletes who encountered him as a team doctor.

In a statement Friday, a university spokesman urged others to contact the university.

The university announced last week that it was investigating abuse allegations against Dr. Robert E. Anderson by five former patients.

In a report published earlier Friday, The Detroit Free Press reported that a former patient said Anderson wrote letters certifying students were gay so they could avoid military service during the Vietnam War in exchange for sexual contact.