University of Michigan gets more than 100 complaints against former doctor

Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who is accused of sexually assaulting University of Michigan students, worked for Flint Community Schools decades ago.
By  | 
Posted:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) (2/28/2020) - The University of Michigan says it has received more than 100 “unique complaints” about a late physician accused of sexual abuse by former patients, including athletes who encountered him as a team doctor.

In a statement Friday, a university spokesman urged others to contact the university.

The university announced last week that it was investigating abuse allegations against Dr. Robert E. Anderson by five former patients.

In a report published earlier Friday, The Detroit Free Press reported that a former patient said Anderson wrote letters certifying students were gay so they could avoid military service during the Vietnam War in exchange for sexual contact. 

 