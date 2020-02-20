University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse claims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - (2/20/20) - An investigation found five former patients allege a late University of Michigan physician sexually abused them during exams going back decades.

The school in Ann Arbor said Wednesday it set up a hotline for others to come forward with information about Robert Anderson.

The former director of University Health Service was a team physician at Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

A former student contacted the university's athletic director in 2018, alleging misconduct during medical exams.

Several others have since alleged similar abuse from the 1970s to the 1990s.

A law firm is investigating. 

