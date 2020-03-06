University of Michigan student shares experience in Italy as parents monitor coronavirus from Flint

(03/06/20) - A University of Michigan student from Flint spent spring break in Italy while studying abroad in France as concerns over COVID-19 increase.

Italy is among those countries experiencing widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"It was, like, constant posters of make sure you're washing your hands and it was all over the news," said Jazmyn Norman.

The 20-year-old, who spent 10 days in central and southern Italy, said the experience was a bit scary.

"I got there as soon as Italy became, like, a prominent country for the virus," Jazmyn said. "As soon as I got into Italy they had officers checking our temperatures as we got off the plane."

The sound of a video call from his daughter is a sweet one for Roderick Norman even with a six hour time difference.

"She'll call me and it'll be 3 o'clock in the morning here, and so I have to deal with that situation," Roderick said. "In fact, today she called me four times between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m."

Roderick's 20-year-old daughter is "living her best life" -- as he says -- thousands of miles away from home.

"I've learned a lot about myself," Jazmyn said.

Jazmyn is studying international business in France and spent 10 days in central and southern Italy for spring break.

"I told her keep in contact with me. Make sure you call me a couple of times a day which she does anyway," Roderick said. "I think she got out of there just in time."

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Miss Black & Old Gold is back in France now. She says the university hasn't mentioned bringing her back to Flint, yet.

The university is only suspending travel to countries with CDC Warning Level 3, like South Korea, China, Italy and Iran. Although they are monitoring what's going on as cases of Coronavirus in France continue to rise.

But Jazmyn and her father say they're not distressed over what's happening around her.

"Basically, I just told the Lord to, you know, put a bubble around her and keep her safe," Roderick said. "I think she is still in that bubble."

Jazmyn is hoping to finish her program with just three and a half weeks left.

UM says it will also cancel programs if travel disruptions or host country restrictions prevent students from meeting the goals of their travel experience.