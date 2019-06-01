‘Unspeakable, senseless violence’: 12 killed, suspect identified in Va. Beach shooting

Virginia Beach police confirmed 12 people were killed in the shooting.

The shootings happened at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday. (Source: WWBT)

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

A police officer was among the wounded following a shootout with the suspect. Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the officer “was saved by his bulletproof vest."

Police said 11 people died at the scene and one died on the way to the hospital. Four more are wounded and were in surgery at area hospitals.

Their conditions are not known.

Cervera said the shooter was a long-time public utilities employee who fired indiscriminately, but the chief would not comment on a motive.

Police recovered a .45-caliber handgun with multiple extended magazines and a suppressor. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam traveled to Virginia Beach and said the shooting was “unspeakable, senseless violence."

“This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia," Northam said in a statement. “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy. This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”

The shooting started outside the municipal building and continued inside on all three floors.

According to WAVY, the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, a longtime employee in the city’s public utilities department. Cervera said they would only mention

Craddock’s name one time, then forever refer to him as “the suspect.”

“Our focus now is the dignity and respect of the victims,” Cervera said.

Sen. Tim Kaine said he was in Virginia Beach earlier Friday.

“I’m devastated to learn of the tragic shooting tonight in Virginia Beach. My heart is with everyone who lost a loved one, and I’m praying for a swift recovery for all those who have been injured," Kaine said.

In a later statement, Kaine, a former Virginia governor, called on Congress to address the “daily scourge” of gun violence.

“I am heartbroken by the horrific shooting today in Virginia Beach. My prayers are with all who have been affected, and I want Virginians to know I will keep pushing for Congress to take action to prevent the daily scourge of gun violence in America," Kaine said. “I was just in Virginia Beach this morning. It’s such a strong and beautiful community, and the bravery of the first responders today is a testament to that. My heart aches to see it devastated by yet another gun violence tragedy.”

In Virginia, guns are not prohibited in public buildings, with the exception of schools and courthouses.

“Life doesn’t have to be this way, and it shouldn’t be this way,” Attorney General Mark Herring said. “In recent years there have been mass shootings at American elementary schools, colleges, government buildings, offices, concerts, movie theaters, nightclubs, even churches, mosques, and synagogues. We have to do more to stop this kind of violence.”

