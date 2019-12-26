Record warm weather sends many to golf courses and even ski resorts

(12/26/19) - Temperatures soared once again today, bringing outside, many who normally would be indoors this time of year.

Mid-Michigan golf courses took advantage of the October-like weather, welcoming those wanting to get in an extra round or two.

"Ah, it's beautiful. I mean, you can tell by the guys pouring in here it's great. It gets us a break from that cold weather," said Tom Griffin, from Rochester Hills.

More than 60 golfers were out at Copper Ridge by early Thursday afternoon, about two-thirds the number on a normal summer day.

"The day after Christmas, it doesn't get much better than this. I hope it never snows. I hope it never gets cold. I'll be out here again in a couple days," commented Casey Anger, a Davison resident.

" It's just a little softer and stuff. If you start kind of early in the morning, then there might be a little frost under the ground, so the balls will bounce on the green until it gets a little warmer," added Clio resident Darrell Stevens.

With many mid-Michigan residents off of work, some are taking full advantage of the dry and warm weather.

"It keeps you busy for a few, three or four hours of the day. It's been wonderful," said Copper Ridge Golf Club General Manager Kevin Morgan.

The Mount Holly Ski Resort was able to lay down a solid base back in November.

But, after a full week of above normal temperatures they need colder weather to at least make some new snow.

However, that didn't deter many snowboarders and skiers from testing the slopes.

There were no shorts, but plenty of smiles as winter weather lovers found there was still snow on the slopes at Mount Holly.

"It's a great day to ski, and there's not a ton of people yet. So, we're having a lot of fun teaching," said Denise Vondenbenken from Sterling Heights.

"It's nice because you don't have to bundle up either, added Justin Hyde from Albuquerque, New Mexico. You can kind of relax and wear light jackets and have fun."

Many slopes were still open thanks to a two to three foot base still around from when the weather was much colder.

And while the pace of the melt is slowed due to cooling from below,

a week of above normal temperatures in a row is taking a toll from above.

"It reminds me of what it would be in April or March. But, you know what, that's what we have to deal with," commented Diamondale resident Kyle Haller.

(KEVIN) Despite areas that may remind someone of mashed potatoes, instead of champagne powder, there are some benefits to the slower conditions on the hills.

"It's really comfortable and it is a great condition if you've got learning to ski in your mind. Because, you're not all bulked up and the snow is a little slower. So, you do have an opportunity to learn while you're keeping yourself under control," said Mark Tibbetts, Mount Holly General Manager.

The ski resort hopes to have enough snow to remain open until colder weather arrives next year.