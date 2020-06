(6/28/2020) - Michigan State Police announced that a missing 13-year-old girl that was last seen in Flint has been found safe.

The announcement came a few hours after troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Haylie Torres-Peterson.

Troopers said Torres-Peterson was missing after being last seen near Alpha Way in Flint when she left a home looking for her cat.

No other details were provided.