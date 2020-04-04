Michigan now at 540 deaths, more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 in updated state report

FLINT (WJRT) - (04/04/20) - Michigan's cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
Saturday afternoon the state reported 1,481 new cases, which brings the state total to 14,225.
COVID-19 numbers Friday: Michigan coronavirus cases surge by nearly 2,000, number of deaths slows
Additionally, there are 61 new deaths bringing the state total to 540.
Mid-Michigan County by County breakdown:
-- Genesee 464 cases, 15 deaths
-- Saginaw 103 cases
-- Arenac 3 cases
-- Bay 24 cases
-- Clare 1 case
-- Gladwin 3 cases
-- Gratiot 4 cases
-- Huron 4 cases
-- Iosco 2 cases, 1 death
-- Isabella 10 cases, 2 deaths
-- Lapeer 27 cases
-- Midland 17 cases
-- Ogemaw 2 cases
-- Oscoda 2 cases
-- Roscommon 2 cases
-- Sanilac 13 cases, 1 death
-- Shiawassee 22 cases
-- Tuscola 20 cases, 2 deaths