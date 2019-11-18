Upper Peninsula man accused of crashing into house, then fleeing scene

(11/18/2019) - Michigan State Police arrested a 25-year-old from the Upper Peninsula after he alleged crashed into a Roscommon County house and fled the scene.

Troopers found an abandoned pickup truck with fresh crash damage in the area of Higgins Lake Road and Muskegon Avenue in Gerish Township around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Further investigation led investigators to the scene where the house had been hit a few miles away. Police say the 25-year-old Brimley man who was driving the truck was located and arrested at a residence nearby.

The suspect was arrested on charges of reckless driving and failure to report an accident. He was taken to the Roscommon County Jail.