Upper Peninsula man facing 35 child pornography charges

(1/14/2020) - An Upper Peninsula man is facing 35 charges after police say he was viewing and sharing child pornography online.

Police arrested 46-year-old Glenn Sutton of Newberry on Monday and he was arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

-- Two counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive activity.

-- Nine counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive activity.

-- Five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.

-- One count of possessing child sexually abusive material.

-- 18 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police investigators learned of Sutton's alleged activity from a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police traced him to a residence in Luce County.

A search warrant served at Sutton's residence yielded several devices capable of accessing the internet and other undisclosed evidence, police say.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.