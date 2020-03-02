Upper Peninsula man missing for nearly a week

(3/2/2020) - The Michigan State Police's Missing In Michigan project is reporting that a man named Alex Kramer is missing.

He was reportedly last seen at 5 a.m. on Feb. 26 along a logging road near Melstrand in Alger County's Munising Township.

This location is just outside of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the area of County Road H-58 and Chapel Drive (CR 691).

His vehicle is described as a gray Toyota Prius with license plate DYQ3594.

Anyone with information on Alex's current whereabouts, or anything about his disappearance is asked to contact the Alger County Sheriff's Office at 906-387-4444.