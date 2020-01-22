Upper Peninsula women drugged, sex trafficked in Genesee County, sheriff says

(1/22/2020) - Two Upper Peninsula women who were visiting a boyfriend in Genesee County recently found themselves in an alleged human trafficking situation.

The alleged victims ages 19 and 20 came to Genesee County about three weeks ago to visit one of their boyfriends, Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The boyfriend kicked both of them out after about two weeks and they ended up sleeping on the floor of another friend's residence at Regency Apartments in Flint. Someone then told the visitors about another place they could stay in a different Genesee County city.

However, Swanson said that person drugged, sexually abused and offered other people sex with the two woman. The sexual abuse and trafficking allegedly continued for about four days.

The suspects accused of trafficking the women eventually brought them to Hurley Medical Center because they looked sick, according to Swanson. Staff at the hospital notified the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, which immediately began investigating.

Swanson said two people who dropped off the alleged trafficking victims returned to the hospital Wednesday morning to check on them. Police arrested them there.

Authorities have not identified the suspects because they hadn't been arraigned. The investigation into the alleged human trafficking was continuing Wednesday afternoon.