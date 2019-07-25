Alligator sightings increasing around Mid-Michigan

(07/25/19) - When people hear "alligator," many think of Florida. But how about Mid-Michigan?

Many neighborhood pet stores sell fish, turtles and puppies, but at Ocean Odyssey in Saginaw Township they also sell baby alligators.

"When people want them we'll order them, have them shipped in from Florida -- hoping they have it all Googled and know what they're doing with them, because that's a big project," said owner Marcia Helmrich.

Owner Marcia Helmreich said she sells about three baby alligators or the related Caiman every year. There was one already sold Caiman in the store Thursday, but she's had no recent orders for baby alligators.

Michiganders have gotten quite an eyeful of the large, scaly reptiles this summer. Oakland, Shiawassee, Jackson and Tuscola counties have all had sightings. Those gators were mostly pets that escaped from their owners.

"The thing I noticed over the last 20 years of dealing with this is the novelty wears off. Everybody thinks they want a baby alligator. It'd be cool to own an alligator. And a lot of people, once they get up to two or two and a half feet, a lot of people are afraid of them," said Chris Niezgucki, the manager at Wilderness Trails Zoo in Birch Run.

Wilderness Trails has plenty of alligators for visitors to look at and admire.

Niezgucki helps educate the public about reptiles. He has saved some 100 alligators over the years and now looks after about 30 at the zoo.

Niezgucki said once the novelty wears off, people let them go or the gators simply get too big and get away.

"Either way, it's not a good thing because, I mean, besides the fact of all the news coverage and they're not going to live when it gets cold, they'll just die," Niezgucki said.

In Tuscola County, Sheriff Glen Skrent said a man shot and killed an escaped alligator when the gator reportedly tried to attack him. The man was out fishing and the gator's owner was nowhere in sight.

The owner has two other gators and other wildlife on his property.

Skrent there's no law saying people cannot own an alligator in Tuscola County, but authorities are investigating to determine if any other laws were broken.

The best advice for someone who spots an alligator: keep a distance, definitely don't feed it, don't attempt to move it or agitate it and call authorities.