Utility crews make progress restoring power after Wednesday and Thursday storms

(6/12/2020) - Utility crews made significant progress restoring electricity Thursday night, but another round of storms created another setback.

Nearly 82,000 Consumers Energy customers statewide remained without power early Friday afternoon -- about 48 hours after a complex of severe thunderstorms swept across the Lower Peninsula.

Saginaw County remained the hardest hit area of Mid-Michigan with 9,250 customers without power Friday. Bay County had nearly 3,000 without power while Gratiot County had nearly 1,800 without power.

The Battle Creek area had the most power outages in Michigan on Friday.

“We know it’s been a challenging several days for our customers still without power and we greatly appreciate their patience,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president for electric operations. “We have more than 300 electric crews working in the field today to get the lights back on. We’ll work around the clock until the job is done.”

DTE Energy crews restored power to much of western Huron County on Thursday night, which had more than 25,000 customers without power earlier in the day. Only spotty outages near Sebewaing and in Sanilac County remained Friday.

A third wave of thunderstorms Thursday evening caused an additional 600 power outages affecting 25,000 more Consumers Energy customers. More than 270,000 customers lost power due to storms this week.

Utility crews from Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky were in Michigan helping Consumers crews restore power.