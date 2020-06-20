Utility pole lands on car in Saginaw after semi hits live wires

(6/20/20) - Police said a utility pole landed on a car in Saginaw after a semi-truck hit some low-hanging wires.

They said the driver of the car was not hurt Friday.

According to police, the semi was on State Street near Benjamin Street when it hit the wires.

They said two utility poles snapped, and live wires drooped close to the ground. That was when one of the poles hit the car.

It was not known how many neighbors lost power because of the accident.

Nearby roads were blocked off for some time while crews cleaned up.

The incident was still under investigation.

