VA bans smoking at all Mid-Michigan facilities

(8/8/2019) - The Veterans Administration is enacting a smoking ban at all of its facilities in Mid-Michigan effective on Oct 1.

The smoke-free policy includes the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw and outpatient clinics in Alpena, Bad Axe, Cadillac, Cheboygan, Clare, Gaylord, Grayling, Oscoda and Traverse City.

VA officials hope the smoking ban will help make its facilities a health care provider of choice for veterans.

Michigan law already bans smoking at most public facilities, including bars and restaurants. The VA is adding a smoking ban based on evidence that secondhand and thirdhand exposure to smoke poses risks to patients.

The VA offers smoking cessation classes and treatment alternatives to help veterans and their families quit smoking.

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center for veterans with an eight-bed acute medicine and telemetry wing.

The VA provides care to more than 36,000 veterans in 35 counties from Mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.