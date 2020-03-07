VFW's #StillServing campaign highlights continued service of veterans

(03/07/20) - She made history as the first African American woman to become a VFW Post Commander in Michigan.

#StillServing is a National Campaign for Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The campaign highlights how America's veterans continue to serve their communities.

Kimberly Napoleon is a Saginaw Army veteran and commander of VFW Post 9931.

Now she is making strides as a national spokesperson to advocate for veterans rights. She volunteers with Saginaw County Veteran's Treatment Court.

According to the VFW, U.S. veterans are 1.5 times more likely to work in public service or charitable organizations. They also volunteer and donate more to charitable causes.

Saturday Napoleon encouraged veterans to tell their stories of continued service by visiting this website.