VG's, Family Fare owner offering pay raise and bonuses to employees

(4/3/2020) - SpartanNash is offering weekly bonuses and a temporary pay raise for 16,000 employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery chain that operates VG's and Family Fare stores in Mid-Michigan announced the support for its employees at 155 grocery stores, 18 distribution facilities and other affiliated businesses Friday.

The incentives only apply to SpartanNash-owned stores and not stores that the company supplies with its private label Spartan brand.

Employees will receive an additional $2 per hour from April 5 to 25 on top of a $25 weekly bonus from March 1 to April 25. They also receive a larger company discount of 20% on in-store purchases.

“These financial incentives are our way of giving back to the hourly frontline associates who are giving so much during these unprecedented times,” Interim President and CEO Dennis Eidson said.

SpartanNash also is installing 1,420 plexiglass sneeze guards at cashier stations and in-store service counters to protect employees from coronavirus. Employees are receiving face masks and gloves to wear on the job.

The company has boosted staffing to accommodate the nearly triple increase in Fast Lane grocery pickup and delivery orders over the past few weeks.

Workers also are sanitizing commonly touched surfaces in stores and gas stations several times a day, including checklane belts and gas pump handles.