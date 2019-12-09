Vice President Mike Pence planning stop in Mid-Michigan

(12/9/2019) - Michigan is quickly becoming a major player in the 2020 election, as the GOP is announcing a number of high-profile visits.

President Trump is stopping in Battle Creek next week Wednesday for a rally. On Monday, plans for a visit from Vice President Mike Pence to Mid-Michigan were revealed.

Specific haven't been released, but plans are in the works for the Vice President to land at MBS international Airport in Freeland either next week Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pence already was in Southwest Michigan last week. He may be in the state next week on the same day that President Trump will hold a rally in Battle Creek.

Political analyst Paul Rozycki said it would be unusual to have a president and the vice president campaigning in the same state at the same time.

"Especially almost a year ahead of the election, if this was the week before the election maybe you do those kinds of things. It's very unusual," Rozycki said.

A day before the president's announced visit, and the Vice President's expected trip to Mid-Michigan, the Trump campaign is holding a Keep America Great rally in Macomb County, which will feature Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law.

Michigan went red for Trump in 2016, the first time the Mitten State voted Republican since 1988. Rozycki said it appears the GOP has targeted Michigan and its 16 delegates as a must win in 2020.

"It may also indicate that Michigan is more in doubt than it was than last time around -- that Trump is a bit worried about Michigan as well," he said.

The flurry of visits will give the president a running start in the state, well before a clear-cut front-runner has emerged in the Democratic race.

"I think they'll probably have a few protesters at these rallies and so forth, but I think at this point Democrats are tied up in other ways. They've got their own candidate to pick and that's going to be a long drawn out process," Rozycki said.