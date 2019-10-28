Vacant office building replaced with 33 apartments in north Flint

(10/28/2019) - A vacant office building on Flint's north side is being replaced with apartments for 33 families on Ballenger Highway.

This vacant office building on Ballenger Highway in Flint is being demolished to make way for the 33-unit Berkley Place Apartments.

The nonprofit Communities First broke ground on the new Berkley Place Apartments on Monday morning.

The goal of the project is to address several community needs, including blight, affordable housing and neighborhood redevelopment.

Communities First works closely neighbors asking what they want to see and hope for in their area. It also advocates for those in need.

The organization's founder said these kind of projects take a very long time because there is much to be done, especially since they are multi-million dollar investments.

Communities First founder Glenn Wilson said building up a neighborhood will encourage families to stay in Flint.

"We're trying to create an equitable situation, where people that are right here from the city can live right here in the communities that they grew up in and they don't get priced out as things begin to change in our city," he said.

Communities First partners with organizations like the Michigan State Housing Authority, city of Flint, Chemical Bank and more. Berkley Place will also include space that can be used for community meetings and events.