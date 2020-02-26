Vandals come forward, plan to pay for damage to Berston Field House court

(2/26/20) - The city of Flint and representatives from the Berston Field House say five people, ranging in age from 17 to 23, came forward, saying they're responsible for damage done the facility's basketball court.

The young women and men, four of them from Flint, apologized to city leaders and those who run Berston Field House.

They also agreed to pay for repairs to the court, do community service, and take a tour of the Flint City Lockup as restitution. The city and Berston Field House say they won't press charges if they fulfill their promises.

“Seeing those courts damaged made me angry. It made a lot of people angry. The outpouring of support we saw showed how much love there is for Berston throughout the community,” said Bryant Nolden, Executive Director of the Friends of Berston. “Part of what makes Berston so special is that it has a lot of heart. These young people have bright futures ahead of them, and I could see their sincere remorse.”

“They have no criminal past, and this was a lapse of judgement resulting in a property crime. We did not want to see them carry the lifelong burden of a felony record after they voluntarily chose to own up to their mistakes and pay full restitution,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The basketball court was badly damaged and left with skid marks from car tires on Saturday February 22.