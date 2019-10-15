Vape shop owners cautiously optimistic by court ruling overturning ban

(10/15/19)- "It's affecting lives. my kids and myself included," said Wonderland Smoke Shop owner, Rodney Young.

It's been a rough couple of weeks at the Wonderland Smoke Shop in Burton.

"Sales are down 20-30%, probably overall for our business," Young said.

The state's ban on flavored nicotine vaping products, the reason why.

Young said, "We already lost potential profit as well as well as inventory, because we were getting rid of it," so yeah it's a pretty big loss."

The ban, which went into effect October 1st, left shop owners like Young scrambling to get rid of their product before it became illegal in Michigan.

Now, a judge's ruling Tuesday overturning the state's ban, will allow shops to sell products again, at least for now.

"I'm excited, hopefully it's good news for a long term, but for now we get to sell some stuff," Young said.

Ben Matthews is a customer happy to have a chance to purchase the no longer banned products.

"I was coming up here anyway to buy something, and it made me happy so now i'll buy one of those as well," said vape product user, Ben Matthews.

Young says while he will look to restock some of the shops most popular vape items, he won't go overboard.

"So for now, we are going to continue to prepare as if it was banned and sell do it yourself vape juice," Young said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday night, saying the state is preparing to seek an immediate stay and will appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

