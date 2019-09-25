Vape shops face uncertainty with ban inching closer

The first vape business has sued Michigan over the flavored e-cigarette ban. Marc Slis, who operates 906 Vapor in Houghton, filed the lawsuit in Houghton County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

An Upper Peninsula vaping store is suing to stop the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from banning the sale of flavored vaping products.

Still, local businesses are preparing for what could turn their business upside down.

"I don't think I'll get through half of this inventory,” John Toth, who’s part-owner to Inline Vape in Grand Blanc, said.

The vape shop was opened for two days before Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on September 4th the state would ban the sale of flavored nicotine products.

"I really didn't think it was the right move,” Toth said.

The rules go into effect on October 2nd. A recent lawsuit in the U.P. gave Toth hope he'll still be able to sell his products. He says a majority of his products contain up to 6% nicotine.

"For every three bottles one of them would be below that, so a majority now that I'm thinking about it would be 66% of this wall would basically unable to be sold," Toth said.

A west Michigan lawmaker wants to provide some relief to these vape shops. Instead of an outright ban on flavored juices, he's looking to allow products with 2% nicotine in them. Toth likes the idea, but he's hoping lawmakers would consider bringing the number up slightly.

"Majority of people usually use 3%. So, that's kind of under the threshold of what would be normally used," Toth said.

Toth plans to continue his business. He's already preparing to sell a product, which would allow people to mix their flavors to fit the users need.

"Food flavoring and vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol stuff that you would find in anything you eat. You mix these things together with a little bit of nicotine and you have a vape," Toth said.

This emergency ban would last for 6 months. Toth says he wishes there would be a push for harder punishments on businesses that sell to people who underage.

