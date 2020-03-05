Vassar schools taking coronavirus precautions after students visited New Zealand airport

(3/5/2020) - Vassar Public Schools working with health officials and taking precautions after learning two students passed through an airport where coronavirus was reported.

The students, who were not identified, visited an airport in New Zealand after someone confirmed with the illness had passed through, according to a letter from the district.

Administrators reached out to the Tuscola County Health Department for counsel on how to proceed. They say the district is following all protocols and procedures from the health department, but they didn't specify what actions are being taken.

Neither of the students has a confirmed case of coronavirus and no confirmed cases of the illness have been reported in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it received more coronavirus testing kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state now has more than 300 kits, which should be validated and available by this weekend.

“We want Michiganders to know that their state laboratory is ready and able to provide testing for COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We are currently able to provide same day turnaround for test results.”

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.