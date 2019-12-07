Vehicle found in water-filled ditch, Tuscola County man remains missing

(12/07/19) - The search for a missing 44-year-old Tuscola County man will resume Monday morning after his vehicle was found submerged in a water-filled ditch.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office was called to Thomas Road near Gotham Road in Akron Township Friday afternoon. The ditch runs into the Saginaw Bay.

After pulling the vehicle from the ditch a diver went into the water to search for the man, but was not able to locate him.

Additional divers went into the water Saturday but there still was not any sign of the man from the Unionville-area. K-9 teams have been used to search on land and from a boat as well.

The man's family also has not heard from him.

The Michigan State Police will be bringing in additional search equipment Monday when the search picks back up.

It's believed the vehicle went into the ditch sometime early Friday morning.

