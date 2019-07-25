Vernors highlighting 8 Michigan lighthouses on limited edition cans

(7/25/2019) - Vernors is spotlighting Michigan lighthouses on its cans this summer for the third year in a row.

The eight limited edition cans this year include:

-- Big Red in Holland.

-- South Haven.

-- Tri-Centennial State Park Light in Detroit.

-- Au Sable Point in Grand Marais.

-- DeTour Reef in DeTour Village.

-- Port Austin Reef in the Thumb.

-- Harbor Beach.

-- Pointe Aux Barques in Port Hope.

Vernors has teamed with Pure Michigan for the annual promotion. Twelve other Michigan lighthouses have appeared on Vernors cans over the past two years.

“Through this promotion, we hope our fans will enjoy these keepsakes and be inspired to visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures,” said Beth Hensen, market development manager for Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns and licenses the Vernors brand.

Michigan has 120 lighthouses along 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline.

The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors at retailers throughout Michigan, beginning this month. They will be available from late-July to late-September 2019.