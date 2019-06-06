Veteran, Detroit businessman announces 2020 U.S. Senate campaign

(6/6/2019) - The man who unsuccessfully challenged Democrat Debbie Stabenow for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats is trying again, this time opposing Sen. Gary Peters.

Former Army Captain and Detroit businessman John James announced his new campaign on the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday.

“D-Day is a reminder of what Americans can do when we put our differences aside and focus more on defeating systematic obstacles to freedom and justice than defeating each other,” said James. “When you cross the line into a combat zone, you do it for love of country, and with the knowledge that there are things greater than yourself that are worth fighting for, and even dying for.”

Stabenow beat James by 52 percent to 46 percent of the vote in November. He said helping people will be a central focus of his campaign to unseat Peters, who is completing his first term.

“The personal attacks, mischaracterizations and outright lies will come from others," James said. "But I care more about fighting for the exploited and forgotten than I fear those who will say and do anything to retain their power.”

He believes America is heading in the wrong direction and Michigan's leadership is not able to unite the state to make positive changes.

“I believe I can help lead Michigan toward a brighter, better future, and that’s why I am running for U.S. Senate,” James said.

He is promising to give away five cents of every dollar donated to his campaign for charitable causes, which he said is a way to show how much he values service before he gets elected.

“This will be a different type of campaign," James said. "I’m going to focus my efforts on showing that we need a new generation of leadership and that we need to put off the old politics of division."

James graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2004 and served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom on Apache helicopters.

He received an honorable discharge after eight years and joined his family's business: James Group International. He currently is president of the company.

James lives in Farmington Hills with his wife and three sons.