Veterans Day storm shatters some Michigan snow records

(11/12/2019) - Snow totals from the Veterans Day snowstorm did not disappoint.

Some parts of Michigan, including the Thumb region, measured amounts in feet instead of inches.

Around Flint and Genesee County, snow totals varied from 7 to 9.5 inches. Bishop International Airport came in with 8.6 inches of snow, shattering the old record of 3 inches set back in 1933.

The Great Lakes Bay Region saw a bit less, but still sizable amounts. Shields reported 6 inches of snow with 4.8 inches in Saginaw and 5 inches in Midland.

MBS International Airport reported 4 inches, which fell short of the previous record of 5.1 inches set in 1933.

The Thumb got buried. Long duration system snow along with lake effect caused the snow to pile up.

Therefore, totals in Huron and Sanilac counties were most impressive. Bad Axe reported 12 inches of fresh powder with Lexington coming in at 14 inches.

Those are impressive totals, especially for Nov. 11 and 12. Parts of Northern Michigan were blanketed in so much snow it makes Mid-Michigan's totals look like child's play.

Empire and the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore reported 24 to 30 inches of snow with some other reports coming in near 3 feet.

Mid-Michigan is poised for record cold high temperatures and record cold low temperatures over the next 48 hours.