Veteran's Day snow storm could shatter Mid-Michigan records

An early season snow storm burying Mid-Michigan could cause numerous records to fall around the area.

The record snowfall for November 11th in Flint is only 3.0" and 5.1" in Saginaw. Both of these records have held their spot since 1933. Snow totals across Flint and Saginaw will likely be in the 4-6" range with some spots getting a little bit more. As of 10:00 a.m., Flint has received 2.0" of snow which means that record of 3" will likely fall. Saginaw has the change to break the record if the snow totals are on the higher side of the 4-6" range.

Due to some lake enhancement from Lake Huron, areas in the Thumb will be buried under significantly more snow. Some spots could see 1-2 feet by the time all is said and done Tuesday morning!

The track of the storm means everything in this scenario. With the center of the low pressure staying along the Michigan / Ohio border, winds will be out of the north and northeast. This means we have very cold air in place with a strong wind out of the north. The north wind drags that cold air over Lake Huron and causes additional heavy snowfall due to lake-effect.

After the storm passes we have extremely cold Canadian air settling in. Cold air, clear skies, light winds, and fresh snow are the perfect ingredients in a record-cold recipe.

Temperatures will fall through the day Tuesday on the back side of the storm with a strong northwest wind. Expect temperatures to fall from around 20 degrees in the morning to the lower 10s by the evening! Wind chill values will be in the lower single digits Tuesday.

Once the winds die down, we will have extreme cold set up into Wednesday morning. Many areas will be near zero with some areas below zero!

The current record low Wednesday in both Flint and Saginaw is 12 degrees set back in 1986. Both cities could easily fall down to around zero degrees which means we could shatter that record by 10-12 degrees Wednesday morning.