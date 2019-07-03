Veterans cope with PTSD and fireworks around Fourth of July holiday

(07/03/19) - While the mood will be celebratory for many on the 4th of July, some veterans will struggle with the sounds and lights that come along with fireworks.

"It can sound and smell and look like a war zone, so this is something that a lot of veterans experience. The sounds especially can be very triggering and create flashbacks and nightmares and anxiety," said Dr. Sheena Sharma, Psy.D.

Fireworks displays, firecrackers and sparklers and all Fourth of July staples. Dr. Sheena Sharma, who is a clinical health psychologist at McLaren, says there are some options to help veterans cope.

"Notify their neighbors that they're veterans and to tell them ahead of time when they will be setting off fireworks," Sharma said. "Another thing is surrounding yourself with family and friends, especially those who have experienced trauma from being at war."

She also recommends diaphragmatic breathing techniques to help calm and slow down your heart rate or maybe even finding a phone app to help with that.

If the lights and flashes are a problem she says you can close your curtains or blinds and create a comforting space in your home.

"If you're bothered by the lights and sounds, there's some very inexpensive ear plugs you can get. There's noise cancelling headphones you can use...using an audio book to kind of distract yourself," Sharma said.

Dr. Sharma says for some veterans who are triggered by the activities surrounding the Fourth of July it can lead to depression and even impact their work.

She says for people lighting fireworks it's as simple as asking your neighbor if they are a veteran so that you can be considerate of what they may be going through.