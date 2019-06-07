Veterans find opportunity, resources at annual 'Stand Down' in Flint

(06/07/19) - "So many veterans when we come out we basically sort of like have an aversion towards these kinds of things," Milton Johnson, Jr. said.

Johnson is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps s and the U.S. Army. When getting out of the military he says he shied away from getting help, and he's not alone.

"I didn't look into what was available for me and they did not offer me what was available to me so there was a gap there," Mark Williams said.

Williams is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the early 1980s. Friday he was able to check in with veterans centers from across mid-Michigan and get some assistance at the Genesee County Veterans' Stand Down at Catholic Charities' Center for Hope.

"There's a lot of great programs. The dental program is the one that was most interesting to me," Williams said.

Johsnon says he didn't reach out to the VA until he became homeless while in Texas. He was later transferred to a school in Michigan. Although getting an education, he says he was living out of his car. It wasn't until someone introduced him to the homeless shelter, My Brother's Keeper in Flint, that he began to make strides to get his own place. That's exactly what he did.

"Basically it's not just about getting appreciated, it's about finding some kind of way so that we can survive the peace. I mean, we survived the war. Now all we have to do is survive the peace," Johnson said.

My Brother's Keeper and dozens of other veterans organizations were on hand for the Stand Down. Whether you were looking for a haircut, food, counseling or veterans benefits, there was something there for you.

"We help war time veterans get their entitlements," said Ollie Sutton.

Sutton works for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3 in Burton. She's also an Air Force veteran.

"We don't make no guarantees but the only thing we do guarantee is that we'll work diligently to give them everything that they deserve," Sutton said.

The event was hosted by the Genesee County Continuum of Care Veterans Stand Down Committee.