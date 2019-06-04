Veterans hope Mission Act brings promised changes to troubled VA hospital

(6/4/2019) - They are our country's heroes, but veterans at a town hall meeting Tuesday say most Americans wouldn't know when it comes to health care.

The new Mission Act was designed to change that by creating several new initiatives to provide better care. A lot of them are focusing on delivering care outside of the federal Veterans Administration.

Mid-Michigan veterans are voicing their concerns and a need for change. They're about to see some changes Thursday when the new Mission Act goes into effect.

"Every year it improves. They learn from their mistakes and improve on their mistakes,” said James Osterman, who is a Vietnam veteran.

He's been using the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw for almost 20 years for a list of medical problems.

"Agent Orange problems, diabetes, hearing and eyesight," Osterman said.

He said his only complaint is the facility needs more physicians.

"Physicians don't have enough time to sit with you and talk with you because they are getting 14 to 18 people day and they're just going and going,” Osterman said.

This Mission Act is working to change that by providing better pay to their providers.

"And pay them competitively with the community market, so we don't lose them to community providers that have much more money than we can pay them. The Mission Act changes that to allow us to pay providers competitively, which will help with retention," said Michelle Sorie, the chief of care integration service at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center said.

The Mission Act is also designed to provide quicker care outside the VA. The government used to allow veterans to get care within 40 miles. They've shrunk that gap to provide care within 30 to 60 minutes depending on a veteran's needs.

"But if it is outside that drive time they will have opportunities to get care in the community for primary care and mental health and specialty care based on that 30 to 60 minute drive time,” Public Information Officer Carrie Seward said.