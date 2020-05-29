Veterinarians busy as they resume non-essential procedures Friday

(5/29/2020) - Friday was the first day in several months that doctors, dentists and veterinarians were able to perform non-essential services.

Dr. Susan Johnson-Wendt was busy at her veterinary clinic in Midland on Friday, when she was allowed to resume non-essential procedures.

It's all part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plan to gradually ease restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to go down in Michigan.

It was a hectic few months for Dr. Susan Johnson-Wendt with Midland Animal Clinic.

"Nothing to compare it to in my entire lifetime," she said. "We've had a couple months of doing curbside, with clients we go out to their cars in the rain or snow and bring their dog or cat or pet into the clinic."

And that was just for essential veterinary services like emergencies, vaccines, or heartworm checks. Now non-essential services are being allowed and boy is she and her staff feeling it.

"Today is nail trim day," Johnson-Wendt said. "Everyone that needed a nail trim over the last two months needs in today, so we're trying to accommodate everyone the best we can, we just ask everyone to be patient."

Something many pet owners have grown accustomed to the last few months -- or maybe not.

"We are exhausted," Johnson-Wendt said. "We are scared to start back into the normal routine, because we are overwhelmed. We don't have enough people, we don't have enough hours in the day to see everyone that wants to come in."

Business will be anything but normal at least for a little while. The clinic is continuing all of its services curbside to reduce the number of people coming in and out every day.

Staff are also constantly sanitizing rooms after each use and are wearing masks both outside and inside.

"Just be patient with us," Johnson-Wendt said. "We're working our best. We really do want the pets to be healthy."