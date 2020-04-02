Veterinarians prohibited from performing non-essential procedures on animals

(4/2/2020) - Animals also can't get access to non-essential medical treatment under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Thursday.

Doctors and dentists in Michigan already were prohibited from performing most non-essential procedures on humans beginning last week. That ban now extends to veterinarians.

Thursday's order urges vets to practice telemedicine as much as possible so animals and their owners don't have to visit an office. Any procedures that require the use of medical personal protective equipment should be limited.

“We are working every day to make sure our health care workers have the supplies they need to fight COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “We must all continue to work together to secure more personal protective equipment so we can slow the spread of the virus."

Veterinary services can only be rendered for the following purposes:

-- to preserve the life of an animal.

-- to treat serious pain that threatens the health and safety of an animal.

-- to euthanize an animal.

-- to treat or prevent the transmission of any infectious disease between animals and humans.

The order will remain in effect until Whitmer withdraws Michigan's State of Emergency.