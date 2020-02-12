Vice President Mike Pence planning two more events in Michigan

(2/12/2020) - Vice President Mike Pence is taking part in two campaign stops in Michigan on Feb. 25.

He will be offering the keynote address to the Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislative Seminar in Lansing. The event in the Lansing Center is closed to the public, so only Farm Bureau members can attend.

After the speech, Pence will board a bus for Troy in Oakland County to take part in a Keep America Great rally at the Detroit Marriott Troy hotel on Big Beaver Road.

The public event begins at 5 p.m.

Pence is planning to board Air Force Two after the event and return home to Washington, D.C.