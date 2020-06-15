Vice President Pence planning visit to Michigan this week

(6/15/2020) - Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Michigan later this week to tour a pair of Detroit-area companies.

He is coming to Sterling Heights on Thursday, where he plans to eat lunch at Engine House restaurant. The eatery is owned by Detroit Fire Capt. Greg Sisoy and retired Detroit firefighter John Gusumano.

From there, Pence will visit Chardam Gear Company in Sterling Heights, which manufactures aerospace components for military and commercial aircraft.

After that, he will deliver remarks at Casadei Structural Steel Inc. in Sterling Heights, which is one of Michigan's largest steel fabrication and erection companies.

Pence plans to return home to Washington later Thursday.

Times for the tour were not immediately announced Monday.