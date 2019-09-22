Vice President Pence visits Mackinac Island for Leadership Conference

The Republican party got fired up on Mackinac Island over the weekend after Vice President Mike Pence gave a campaign-style speech at the Republican Party Leadership Conference.

His speech lasted about 45 minutes.

The Vice President-- praising the work of President Donald Trump and had one message for the people in Michigan

Pence said, "The truth is, it's not going to be enough for us to win the next election. We're going to make Michigan and America safer than ever before."

The visit to the historic Grand Hotel was marked by other history-making events.

It's the first time a sitting Vice President attended the GOP-event.

Also, Pence was driven to the hotel; instead following the no-car trend on the island.