(5/26/2020) - Police say one person was listed in critical condition after a shooting at Evergreen Regency Apartments in Flint on Tuesday.

The victim received a gunshot wound to the upper back around 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Trout Drive within the complex, according to investigators.

The victim was receiving treatment for critical injuries at an area hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.