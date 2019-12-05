Video shows car sliding on icy roads into another crashed vehicle

(12/5/2019) - Police dash camera video shows the dangers of icy roads, as a car crashed into an SUV on M-25 in Tuscola County.

A car sliding on an icy stretch of M-25 in Tuscola County hit an SUV stopped on the shoulder, pushing it backwards into a patrol car.

A Tuscola County sheriff deputy was working several minor crashes on the icy stretch of M-25 on Monday when a car approached from the opposite direction, according to Sheriff Glenn Skrent.

The car slid on the ice sideways into the SUV, which was parked on the shoulder with a patrol car behind it. The collision sent both vehicles sliding back into the patrol car.

The deputy told the SUV driver to get back inside moments before the crash.

Nobody was injured, but police say the crash serves as a reminder to slow down when the roads are bad and whenever an emergency vehicle is stopped along the side of the road.