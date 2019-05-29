Vietnam Veteran receives high school diploma 53 years later

(5/29/2019) - High School graduation is a big moment in many students’ lives.

It just took one Midland High grad 53 years and one war to get his diploma.

Despite the long and tough road to get here, the 71 year old is feeling happy to be part of his new family.

Jimmey Sequin dropped out of high school and put his life on the line to serve our country in Vietnam.

A couple of years ago he would come into his former high school and talk about being a veteran that's when the school decided it was time to honor a hero.

Jimmey Sequin had one more mission and that was graduate high school. He was supposed to graduate in 196. Instead, he enlisted to serve his country as a Marine.

After serving, Jimmey returned home.

His service never ended for this chemic because once a chemic always a chemic.

Connie Steger recruited the Vietnam Veteran a couple of years ago to speak in front of students about being a veteran.

His fellow grads spent time thanking him for all that he has done for not only them but for their country.

"I couldn't think about any other place than right here. It's like I'm 18-years-old again,” Sequin said.

Jimmey did make a promise to show up for his 10-year reunion.

"I hope I am around for the reunion at 10 years at my age it's asking a little bit, but still it's nice to know you are part of a family,” Sequin said.

Like many graduates, Jimmey went out to eat with his family to celebrate. Jimmey just could enjoy his night a little bit different with a nice cold one.

Compared to his fellow grads Jimmey is going to continue enjoying retirement. He says he plans on spending time with the grandkids this summer.

