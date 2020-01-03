Vigil for Kevin Bacon planned in Swartz Creek on Friday

(1/3/2020) - Family and friends are gathering in Swartz Creek on Friday evening to remember 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

A vigil for Bacon life is planned for 7 p.m. Friday at the Swartz Creek High School student parking lot.

His body was found on Dec. 28 at a residence in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township. The homeowner, 50-year-old Mark David Latunski, has been arraigned on murder and mutilation charges.

Bacon's friends and family laid him to rest Friday afternoon after an 11 a.m. funeral service at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek.

The 25-year-old had a passion for hair at a young age and began working as a hairstylist six years ago. He graduated near the top of the 2013 class at Swartz Creek High School and was a member of the band.

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Bacon's funeral expenses significantly exceeded its goal by raising more than $36,000, including a $20,000 gift from YouTube makeup star Jeffree Star.