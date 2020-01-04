Vigil held to honor 16-year-old Flushing girl swept away in Lake Michigan

(1/4/2020) - A Mid-Michigan community is mourning the tragic loss of a local teen.

16-year-old Eliza Trainer, a junior at Flushing High School, was knocked off a pier by a wave on the west side of the State late New Year's Day.

A friend who was knocked into the water as well-- made it shore, Eliza did not.

Saturday night a candlelight vigil was held at Trinity Assembly of God to honor a life cut short.

As crews continue to search Lake Michigan for Eliza Trainer - family and friends, and even strangers came together tonight to celebrate and honor the 16-year-old.

Family and friends of Eliza Trainer-- sharing their memories of her and their grief at losing her-- Saturday.

I can just remember the nights...there was never sleeping, there was never crying, there was always something dumb being said or always laughter,” shared a friend. “You could always find happiness with her.

Another saying, “The friendship that we had could last a lifetime. Eliza was so fierce, she had this happy, chaotic energy everywhere she went.”

Trainer is presumed dead after being swept off a pier on Lake Michigan New Year's Day.

Jeff Hadden, Eliza's youth pastor remembers meeting a shy girl who grew into a young woman.

"She came in as a very timid, quiet girl and I was privileged to be a part of the process of her life that went from this shy, again timid girl that went to this outgoing, adventurous, I'm going all-in type person," said Hadden.

19-year-old Kade Goodrich was with Trainer on the pier at Holland State Park that night and Hadden says he is struggling with the loss of his close friend.

"I've seen the young man, and I'll tell you what this young man...is heroic,” said Hadden. “As we talked about I think a lesser man wouldn't have done some of the things he did to try to save his friend, his little sister if you will. And I've seen him and he's got a long road ahead of him both physical and emotional recovery but we believe that Jesus is going to help him through this."

Grief counselors will be available Monday at Flushing High School to help any students or staff struggling with the news.

In the meantime, crews will continue their recovery efforts.

